Access Bank, Visa partner to facilitate B2B cross-border payment

By Nkiruka Nnorom

Access Bank has partnered with Visa, the world leader in digital payments, to enhance the efficiency of cross-border business-to-business (B2B) payments for the bank’s corporate, commercial and small and medium enterprise (SME) customers by adopting the Visa B2B Connect platform to send and receive payments to and from 110 countries worldwide.

Visa B2B Connect is a payment platform that will allow Access Bank’s business customers to send money faster, efficiently, and securely from Nigeria to multiple markets across the globe, facilitating seamless business operations.

The announcement of the partnership, according to Access Bank, signifies its commitment to digital innovation and providing best-in-class services to SMEs and large corporate clients. The bank added that the collaboration will enhance customer experience and develop commerce across various trading corridors by providing businesses with cross-border payment services that are cost-effective, efficient, reliable, and secure.

Commenting on this, Victor Etuokwu, Deputy Managing Director, Access Bank, said: “Access Bank’s Visa B2B Connect enrollment will help strengthen businesses in Nigeria by delivering fast, transparent, and secure payment services. “The bank’s participation in the Visa B2B Connect platform contributes to technology modernization and service excellence, enhancing Access Bank’s partnership with businesses in Nigeria.”

Also commenting on the partnership, Vishal Virmani, Head of Visa B2B Connect, CEMEA, said: “With Access Bank’s addition to Visa B2B Connect, we are excited to launch the platform in Nigeria and West Africa to benefit businesses and the cross-border payments ecosystem in the country. The solution supports digital innovation and increases efficiency for financial institutions and their corporate clients.”

Visa B2B Connect is an innovative, non-card-based multilateral platform delivering B2B cross-border payments to 110 countries worldwide that are predictable, secure, and cost-effective for financial institutions and their corporate clients. Although many businesses may find cross-border payments complex, Visa B2B Connect creates predictability and transparency for customers, providing key insights for strategic decision-making and business planning.