AC Milan vs Juventus: Two key records hang in balance for Rossoneri

AC Milan and Juventus will square off on Sunday night in the Italian Serie A in what not only promises to be a night of super-packed actions but one where records could be made or marred.

At least, 75,000 fans are expected at San Siro for the big clash with Milan looking to reclaim first place as Inter managed to beat Torino last night.

However, the Rossoneri will be all out to extend its win against Juventus to three consecutive wins in the league. This hasn’t happened since 1969 and would certainly send a strong message as Milan continue its resurgence.

Coach Stefano Pioli could also become the first manager to go six consecutive games (in the league) without losing against Juventus.

While these two stats speak volumes of Milan’s recent success, it amplifies the recent struggles of the Bianconeri.

Vanguard News