Abuja plots revocation order: Wike extends deadline for mosques, churches

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, has extended the ‘develop or revoke’ order issued religious organizations in the territory, saying they would be granted additional time instead of the earlier three-month blanket notice handed all institutions.

Wike had last month issued a three-month grace for owners of 189 undeveloped plots to commence work or risk revocation.

Speaking on Wednesday when he received the Board of the National Mosque, led by its Chairman, the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, the minister said the Administration was extending the ultimatum to religious groups since they largely depend on freewill donations from members.

The delegation was at the FCTA to seek clarification on the status of its plot 63, where they were directed to halt development during the construction of the Outer Southern Express way.

He explained that work was due to start on the plot located opposite the Yar’Adua Center before a ‘stop work’ notice was issued to the management of the mosque.

The board also used the opportunity to seek for support to complete the ongoing renovation of the FCT National Mosque, which was being carried out by the Federal Capital Development Authority, FCDA, before the inauguration of President Tinubu’s administration.

He pointed that the National Mosque was recognised as a national monument by President Olusegun Obasanjo, who initiated a fund raiser for its renovation.

However, on plot 99, the royal father said the plot has been getting the right attention as the council has obtained a building plan approval to begin development soon.

Responding, the FCT Minister said that the revocation order issued to owners of abandoned projects and plots was not targeted at any individual or groups, but rather to change the landscape of the territory and to discourage criminals from hibernating in them.

He said; “In order to fight crime, and change the land scape of the city, we will not allow uncompleted buildings, therefore those who gave theirs, go now and start completing. We know the finances of religious groups, they are handicap as they are not business people, and it is only when people come to support them.

“In such areas, we can say on religious grounds, instead of three months, we can give additional time but it is not targeted at anybody or group. Now you have come and explained, which reasonable man would not accept it. So our people should stop saying he is targeting so group or religion or ethnic group, no, it is for the interest of all of us.

“We will extend it, so we will not restrict it to three months for you, as a religious group, because there is no money as people come to support you. And it is only when they support that you can carry out whatever you are doing.”

Wike, also used the opportunity to clarify the controversies around the alleged demolition of a mosque in Rivers state while he served as governor of the state.

The minister said the allegation was a political move spread by his opponents as no Mosque was demolished during his tenure as governor.