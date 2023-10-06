Abia: PDP rejects tribunal verdict

PDP and its colour flags

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA – The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Abia State, has rejected the judgement of the Abia State governorship election petition tribunal which upheld the victory of Dr. Alex Otti as the Governor of Abia State.

In a statement signed by its state publicity secretary,Elder Amah Abraham, the party stated that it is not surprised at the judgement because Otti and the Labour Party have been bragging that the petitions of the PDP and the other party that challenged Otti’s declaration as winner of the 2023 Abia governorship poll would be thrown into the trash bin.

The statement read; “Such braggadocio was clearly subjudice and speaks to many infractions on the Nigerian law and the judicial process including the fact that Alex Otti and his men already knew the outcome of the judgement, days ahead of today. It is our firm belief that the justices erred in their judgement.

“Having rejected the judgement, the Abia PDP has conferred with our team of lawyers and based on our understanding that the learned justices erred, we are appealing the judgement as a means to correct the wrongs by the election tribunal.

“As a responsible and law abiding corporate citizen, the Abia PDP wishes to restate our democratic credentials anchored on the principles of rule of law, justice, law and order and also reaffirm our firm belief in the judiciary as one of the strongest pillars of democracy.”

“We thank our members, teeming supporters and all democracy lovers who stood with us all the way; before, during and after the elections as we embarked on a journey meant to strengthen our democracy and right the wrongs inflicted on the electoral process by desperate politicians who are bent on having power at all cost.

Remain calm,no cause for alarm ,Ahiwe tells supporters

Meanwhile, PDP governorship candidate in the election, Chief Okey Ahiwe, has urged his supporters to remain calm as there is no cause for alarm over the verdict of the Abia State governorship election petitions tribunal which upheld the election of Dr. Alex Otti as the Governor of Abia State.

Ahiwe ,in a statement by his Media Adviser, Victor Nwokocha, commended his supporters and legal team and assured that there is no cause for alarm regarding the verdict of the tribunal as truth will always triumph.

Expressing confidence in the Judiciary, the PDP candidate assured that his legal team would examine the verdict of the tribunal and advise on his next line of action.