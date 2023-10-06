Abia Guber: Heavy security as tribunal delivers judgment

By Steve Oko

There is heavy security presence at the premises of the Federal High Court, Umuahia, venue for the sitting of the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

The tribunal is set to deliver judgment today in the petitions filed by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate, Chief Okey Ahiwe; and his All Progressives Congress, APC, counterpart, High Chief Ikechi Emenike, against the victory of Gov. Alex Otti of the Labour Party.

Everybody accessing the court premises was subjected to screening by a combined team of security operatives.

Journalists have little space for them as the courtroom is filled to capacity.

Our Correspondent is kneeling to write this report as there is no space left for pressmen covering the proceeding.

Details later…