AbdulRazaq asked to adopt teachers retirement templates of 65/40 years

By Demola Akinyemi

Teachers in Kwara State have called on Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to recruit teachers into the vacancies created by retirements and other reasons and also adopt the templates of 65/40 years, “as presently being enjoyed in states like Osun, Adamawa, Zamfara, Kano, Anambra, Ondo, Kogi, Yobe, Kebbi, Akwa-lbom, Ebonyi, Delta, etc”.

The state NUT chairman, Comrade Yusuf Agboola, who made the demands in the speech he delivered at this year’s World Teachers Held at NUT house Asa Dam road Ilorin also asked for compensation for Teachers in the state over fuel Subsidy removal .

Other demands include “Subsidy removal/palliative compensation for Kwara state teachers for June 2023 and subsequent months of two days weekly exemption of other workers not implemented for Kwara teachers as promised by government.

“No cash backing of TESCOM promotions of 2021 and 2022, although the letters have been released to teachers.

“Non-release of 2022 promotions for teachers under SUBEB.

“Non-payment of the remaining 275% Arrears of Teachers salaries owed SUBEB teachers as also promised by State Government.

“Non-rectification of the causes of salary disparities between SUBEB and TESCOM teachers and non- implementation of 27.5% TSA to all Teachers, despite the promise made by Mr. Governor to do so during the last year World Teachers Day Celebration held at Banguet Hall of Government House in Ilorin.

“We suggest that a Committee of Education Stakeholders be constituted by Kwara State Government to unravel the factors responsible for the salary

disparities and make recommendations on the way out of the quagmire.

“Having listed some of our challenges, I wish to note that our meetings with some Education Stakeholders in the state during the Leadership Courtesy visits, not long ago, gave us opportunities to discuss the above pending issues and by the Grace of God, we believe that there may be light at the end of the tunnel”.

The Dean, faculty of Education, University of Ilorin, Professor Yahaya Alabi,in the lecture he delivered on 2023 World Teacher’s day celebration, themed, “the teachers we need for the education we want: the global imperative to reverse teachers’ shortage”, said that teachers the country need should be dedicated to teaching and have good relationship with pupils/students.

“The teachers we need in the 21st century should have broad knowledge of the learners, have effective classroom management, have effective communication, arm himself/herself with effective interpersonal relationships with colleagues and parents and have licensure and professionalism”

The education expert, who lamented shortage of teachers in most public schools, said that teachers in the country should be recognized and appreciated to reverse the trend.

He also said that living wages of teachers should also be addressed with special salary scale, adding that stakeholders of education should emphasize on training and retraining.

“Some other factors to reverse the trend of teachers’ shortage include incentives and rewards, conducive working environment, professional development, autonomy and empowerment, clear communication, career advancement opportunities as well as prompt payment of retirement benefits”.

Professor Alabi emphasized academic qualification, professional qualification and personal characteristics as parts of characteristics teachers in the country need to have in order to meet global standard.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in his message congratulated teachers in the state on the annual commemoration of the World Teachers’ Day, commending them for their hard work and renewed commitment to the task of raising leaders and serving as the beacons of light since the beginning of time.

The Governor in the statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary Rafiu Ajakaye also restated his commitment to the welfare of teachers, and all workers alike, urging them to remain the solid foundation stone from which the edifice of every successful person sprouted and the fountain from where people draw knowledge.

“On this day and always, I wish our teachers all the best that life can offer in career fulfilment, grace, and good health. I assure our teachers that they remain a top priority for us as a government. They are truly indispensable in the task of nation-building and we are grateful for their invaluable partnerships over the years. They cannot be appreciated enough.

“In line with the theme of this year’s event, ‘the teachers we need for the education we want: The global imperative to reverse the teacher shortage’, we are committed to the ideal of not just hiring the best hands for the job, but we are also happy to making sure that they are paid as and when due, and given all the respect that they deserve.”The statement concluded.