Abducted Ondo church members released

…We paid huge amount as ransom – source

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Choir members of the Christ Apostolic Church, CAC, Oke Igan, Akure, Ondo state, abducted a week ago, have regained their freedom.

A huge amount of money was paid by the church and families of the victims as ransom, according to a reliable church member.

Recall that their abductors had demanded N50 million ransom for the release of the remaining 17 victims after eight of the 25 abducted narrowly escaped from the kidnappers’ den last week Saturday.

The choir members of the church were abducted along Ifon-Benin road on their way to a funeral ceremony.

A church member told newsmen in Akure that the remaining victims were released by their abductors late Thursday night after the payment of ransom

According to him “The negotiating team of the church returned with the remaining victims at 11:47pm to the premises of the church in Akure.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the state House of Assembly led by the deputy speaker, Rt Hon Abayomi Akinruntan, who visited the church, described the incident as unfortunate.

Akinruntan said there’s a law put in place for kidnapping and it’s time to go back to the drawing board to find a way to review the law and see how it can be strengthened to ensure that the lives and property of the people of Ondo State are protected.

He added that the House would also liaise with the security agencies to ensure that maximum security is being put in place along the road so that people traveling in and out of Ondo State can travel safely.

The Regional Superintendent, Odubanjo Region, Pastor Benjamin Akande appreciated the team for the visit.

Akande said that the church fervently prayed for the release of the victims since the ugly incident occurred.