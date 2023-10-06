Abducted Benue Commissioner regains freedom after 10 days in captivity

By Peter Duru

After 10 days in captivity, the Benue State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Mathew Abo, has regained his freedom.

Recall that Mr. Abo was abducted from his residence in Zaki-Biam on Sunday, September 24, 2023 by armed men while with his family members and associates.

It was gathered that Mr. Abo’s abductors released him in the early hours of Thursday and he has already reunited with his family.

Though it was not immediately stated if the N60million demanded by his abductors was paid before his release.