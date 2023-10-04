8,000-bed LASU hostel ready for allocation – VC

The Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, says a section of an 8,000-bed student hostel in the Ojo Campus of the university has been completed and is ready for allocation.

Olatunji-Bello made this known at a news conference with student journalists and influencers, to mark the second anniversary of her assumption of office as LASU vice-chancellor.

The event was held on Wednesday in Lagos.

She said that students would start getting hostel spaces from the next academic session.

“LASU management expresses its commitment to addressing concerns raised by students.

“I approved the provision of free transportation for students commuting between LASU Iba Gate and Iyana-School, morning and evening, daily.

“This is a measure to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal on the students,” she said.

The vice-chancellor said that she also approved the extension of the second semester of the 2023/2024 academic session by two weeks.

“Examination will now commence mid of Nov. 2023,” Olatunji-Bello said.

She added that in response to overcrowding of classes, the institution had adopted a hybrid (physical and online) mode of teaching for large classes.

“LASU is already making provision for facilities to support hybrid teaching.

“Also, a work-study scheme is being implemented in the university; students can volunteer to work and get stipends at various centres in the university.

“There is a plan by the university to co-host the African Universities Games with the University of Lagos; the competition will come up later this year,” Olatunji-Bello said.