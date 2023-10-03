63rd Independence: Tinubu tasked with doable economic policies

Tinubu

By Olayinka Ajayi

To mitigate the suffering of Nigerians, President Bola Tinubu has been urged to come up with doable economic team and policies that would discourage the monopoly of the nation’s economy.

Speaking on the nation’s 63rd Independence on Monday, business mogul and a Fellow of the Nigeria Institute of Architects, Rev. Benson Ezem, stressed in a chat with selected newsmen in Lagos that monopolies should be urgently discouraged for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to freely play.

While he (Ezem) lamented on how foreign companies had left Nigeria, he insisted that “Indigenous industries should be encouraged to grow as it would put money in the hands of small and medium-scale players.

“For instance, the price of cement in other countries is very low, and it’s not monopolized. But in this part of the world, we have only two people playing in that sector. Cement is a very high component, and you don’t make laws to favour some people; you come up with policies that would benefit all.

“The rich are excluded from the current suffering of this country.

“There has to be a strong economic team that would come up with policies that are doable”.