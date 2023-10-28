35 Abeokuta prison inmates matriculated into NCE programme

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Thirty-five inmates of the Ibara and Oba Custodial Centers of the Ogun State command of Nigeria Correctional Service at the weekend were matriculated into NCE programme by Yewa Central College of Education (YCCE), Abeokuta.

The inmates were enrolled to study various courses in education at the institution.

Speaking at the matriculation ceremony, the Provost of the College, Dr. Mrs. Mary Oriyomi Bamgbose, commended the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) for assisting the inmates to fulfill their dreams.

She urged the inmates to be ready to make positive contributions to society and the college through their conduct, saying that over 100 students have graduated from Ibara Custodial Center Campus, adding that some of them are now students of the National Open University of Nigeria.

In his remarks, the officer in charge of Ibara Custodial Center, James Ogunyomode, who spoke through ACC Taiwo Oriyemi, commended the Controller General of the Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa for setting the laudable pace.

He maintained that acquiring Western education would rehabilitate the inmates and make them independent and useful to themselves and the society at large when they gain freedom.

The matriculated inmates are to receive lectures at Ibara and Oba custodial center campuses to study different courses such as Business Education, Political Science, Music, Agricultural Education, Biology, Social Studies, Religious Studies, and English Language.

Oriyemi, said the Service was now a full-fledged reformation institution with the enactment of NCoS Act, 2019, stressing that NCoS is poised to collaborate with individuals and organisations to reform inmates in Nigeria.

He implored the matriculating students and other inmates to take advantage of the opportunity given by the College to add value to their lives

He reiterated that the occasion underscores the core mandate of the NCoS, which is to reform and rehabilitate those in its care and subsequently reintegrate them back into the society.

Oriyemi stated that the Service has continued to deliver on its mandate through a plethora of academic and vocational skills acquisition programmes, as well as psychosocial support for inmates.

While advising the inmates to abide by rules and regulations guiding the institution, Bamgbose urged them to shun all acts that can bring the name of the institution into disrepute.

On his part, the Welfare Officer of Abeokuta Correctional Centre, AbdulAkeem Awesu said, Correctional Centres in Ogun State has 119 inmates studying different courses at Abeouta Study Centre of NOUN, as well as Yewa Central College of Education, pointing out that 162 inmates had graduated from College.

He added, “In 2018, 44 inmates sat for NECO Examination and all the them came out in flying colours. Since then, inmates have been sitting for NECO Examination at this centre. This year, our target is that 120 inmates sit for the examination.

“Also, the command has a synergy with NABTEB. Some of the inmates are also undergoing different vocational training and empowerment