33-year-old Nigerian urgently seeks £9,000 for heart surgery

Folarin Ebenezer Adeniba, a 33-year-old Nigerian living in North Cyprus, faces a life-threatening situation that requires £9,000 for vital Atrial Septal Defect (ASD) surgery to save his life.

Since birth, Fola Adeniba has lived with a hole in his heart, and now, after three decades, this hole has grown larger, which poses a grave risk to his life if left unaddressed.

Folarin is not alone in this battle; he has a wife and a 20-month-old baby who depend on him for their future.

His doctor said he is fortunate to be a candidate for the ASD surgery still, as ideally, it should have been performed as a child if the hole hadn’t naturally closed.

Atrial septal defects are congenital heart defects with an abnormal opening in the heart’s upper chambers. If left untreated, it can lead to serious complications such as high blood pressure in the lungs, heart failure, abnormal heart rhythms, and an increased risk of stroke.

In children, healthcare providers may monitor the defect to see if it closes on its own. In adults, closure may require cardiac catheterisation or open-heart surgery. Post-surgery care depends on the defect’s size and the patient’s age.

Fola Crown’s life is in the balance, and he desperately needs your support.

Please consider contributing to his GoFundMe campaign to help cover the costs of his life-saving surgery: Link to GoFundMe.