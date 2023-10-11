3,000 Nigerians currently on death row, ASF France reveals

….urges FG to abolish capital punishment

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Avocats Sans Frontières France, otherwise known as Lawyers Without Borders, has raised the alarm over the rising number of death row inmates in the country.

The group, through its Country Director, Ms. Angela Uwandu Uzoma-Iwuchukwu, said its investigations revealed that about 3,000 inmates in various detention facilities across the federation, are currently facing the death penalty.

While urging the Federal Government to abolish the death penalty, ASF France pleaded for communal of sentence of those that have been on death row for over 10 years, to life imprisonment.

It gave the advice, barely 48 hours after a Lagos State High Court sentenced a police officer, Drambi Vandi to death by hanging, following his involvement in the murder of a lawyer, Bolanle Raheem.

Speaking at an event that was organised to commemorate the World Day Against the Death Penalty, Ms. Uzoma-Iwuchukwu, said there was emperical evidence that the use of death penalty does not stop crime.

She recommended the adoption of other punitive measures and also the putting in place of an official moratorium on executions in the country.

“Nigeria, just like all other countries in the world, is being reminded of the need to review its laws concerning the death penalty and this is because the death penalty simply does not work. It does not deter crimes.

“It is an absolute form of punishment that is cruel, inhuman and degrading and we believe that there are alternatives to this sort of punishment that can be used in the country.

“This is an opportunity and we are calling on the Nigerian government to reflect on its use of the death penalty and to consider putting in place an official moratorium on executions while they work towards the abolition of the death penalty. We know that there is a growing trend for abolition in the African continent.

“We have seen other countries in Africa who have done away with this, with Ghana, being the latest country in Africa that has abolished the death penalty from its laws.

“We are calling on the Nigerian government to also follow suit and at least, as a first step, to address issues around the mandatory nature of the death penalty,” she added.

In his remarks at the event that included the screening of a movie titled, “Shepherds and Butchers”, the Attorney general of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, who was represented by the Secretary, Federal Justice Sector Reform Coordinating Committee in the Ministry of Justice, Felix Ota-Okojie, observed that the list of capital offences for which the death penalty may be applied had increased as a result of the adoption of Sharia-based criminal law in some states in the Northern part of Nigeria.

The AGF said though the death penalty remained a legal punishment in the country, he noted that executions have been comparatively low.

He said: “Nigeria, as a nation with a rich tapestry of cultures and traditions, recognizes the importance of dialogue and engagement in shaping our collective future.

“Nigeria is a party to international human rights treaties and conventions that call for the abolition or restriction of the death penalty, such as the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

“International pressure and advocacy efforts have encouraged countries, including Nigeria, to consider reforms in their approach to the death penalty.

“Today, we embark on a journey of profound discussion and reflection, aiming to shed light on the irreversible consequence inflicted upon those who may face the ultimate punishment.

“The World Day Against the Death Penalty is not merely a day of solemn remembrance, but a call to action.

“It is a day when we, as global citizens, come together to emphasize that every life is sacred, and no mistake or crime should ever push us toward actions that we cannot reverse.”

Among dignitaries at the event, included the Charge D’ affairs, Australian High Commissioner in Nigeria, Lean Johnston, as well as the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Emmanuelle Blatmann.