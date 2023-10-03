3 die, others injured as Danfo rams into moving truck in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

lagos—Three passengers weekend lost their lives while several others sustained various degrees of injuries when an 18 seater commercial bus, rammed into a moving truck at Gbagada area of Lagos.

Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident.

Eyewitness told Vanguard that the tragedy occurred at about 10 pm, blaming the accident on reckless driving.

According to Oke-Osanyitolu, “Following a distress call received at 10:01pm through the agency’s 112/767 toll-free lines, LASEMA activated the Lagos State Emergency Response Plans with an arrival time of 10:17 pm.

“Upon arrival of the Agency’s LRT at the incident scene, it was observed that a white Mazda, an 18 Seater-passenger commercial bus, with registration number JJJ-844YA, loaded to capacity, headed for Ajah from Oshodi, lost control while on motion and rammed into a moving truck from behind.

“Three of the 18 passengers (two adult males and 1 adult female), immediately lost their lives to the incident, while others sustained various degrees and categories of injuries.

“Out of the injured seven, three of the passengers were promptly administered Pre-Hospital care and ferried to Gbagada General Hospital for further treatment by the agency’s paramedics.”.