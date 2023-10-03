3 dead as BRT hits motorcycles in Lagos

Scene of the accident.

Three persons on two commercial motorcycles, popularly known as Okada, have been crushed to death in an auto crash involving a Bus Rapid Transit, BRT, vehicle at the Alakija area of Lagos.

The victims, it was gathered, had head-on collisions with the BRT vehicle heading to Okokomaiko, in the Ojo area of the state, from Mile 2.

According to reports, they were on their way home after a football match at Navy Town, Ojo, when their motorcycles rammed into the bus.

The incident triggered provocation from mob and youths, who had besieged the BRT vehicle aiming to set the bus on fire.

But it took the timely intervention of policemen from FESTAC Police Station, led by the Divisional Police Officer, Balogun Gboyega, to avert further crisis in the area.

The corpse of one of the motorcyclists was taken away by relatives, while three others were taken to FESTAC Police Station.

Eyewitness said the BRT driver was rescued by the police from the mob lynching him.

The officers took both the BRT driver and his bus to the station.

The Lagos state government has banned riding of motorcycle on the BRT lane from Okomaiko to Mile 2 with the commencement of BRT bus operations on the route.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, has confirmed the incident to newsmen.