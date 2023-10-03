3 dead, 2 injured in Lagos accident

Three persons died on Tuesday while one sustained serious injuries in a road accident along the Itamaga-Ijede road in Ikorody, near Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accident which occurred at about 8:05 a.m., involved a Toyota Camry car and a tricycle.

The car, which was on high speed crossed the other side of the road and rammed into the tricycle, killing three passengers – one adult and two school children on the spot.

One of the injured, a secondary school student, who relapsed into a coma was rushed to the hospital along with the tricycle driver for medical attention.

The driver of the Camry car, however, took to his heels immediately after the incident.

A witness at the scene of the incident said that the car was heading toward Ijede, a community in Ikorodu and was on top speed, making it impossible for the driver to control the vehicle before it rammed into the tricycle, which was heading to Ikorodu Garage.

The crash occurred near Cele Bus Stop at Ijede in the Ijede Local Council Development Area.

NAN learnt that police operatives later came to the scene of the accident and towed the tricycle and the car to the police station in Ijede.