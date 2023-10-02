2Much Lekerty dominates Boomplay Editorials in Ghana

By Ayo Onikoyi

Yusuf Omotayo Afeez popularly known as “2Much Lekerty” was shocked as his new single “Laiye Mi” has garnered a profound traction in Ghana on Boomplay, and also making its first entry into the US Shazam chart.

“This is a first for any artist from Ikotun Egbe, Lagos,” says his management, Hypeafrobeatz Promotions, who are planning a tour of West Africa with the artist.

2Much Lekerty believes young indigenous artistes can penetrate other countries’ charts and gain a fanbase despite the language barriers in African indigenous music now called Afro-fusion.

The Kwara State University undergraduate also revealed he wouldn’t be dropping out of school because of music even as he is poised to find his place in the Nigerian and African music space.