24BITS and sons of Edo music Legend conclude tour of Canada

By Fred Iwenjora

In his resolve to take Edo music culture round the world, music producer and international show promoter Osarobo Igbinosun Dickson better known to many of his numerous fans as 24Bits has successfully pulled off another edition of his yearly Story Story concert.

This time, sons of Edo music legends, a group he created to sustain legacies of Edo music makers successfully toured north American country of Canada.

The tour took the 15 man troupe to Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa with tumultuous welcome awaiting the troupe.

The troupe had maverick guitarists Isoken Ohehen, kelvin Alaska, Osaro onomayo, Bayo Ade jnr, Famous Akaba, Jackie Sula, Becksley Oke, seasoned drummer Uyi Manners Cole, Oriri Osayemore.

Others are Marian Alile, Eddy Dombraye, Yande Idahosa, King Henry Fabomo, Orobisa Ojo, Newman Ugbo and a host of others all representing their fathers..

He also included some Edo based Actors and actress likes of DEGBUEYI OVIAHON, OSASUYI WEST and SANDRA AIGBOGUN

A few years ago, multi instrumentalist Igbinosun reasoned that the labour of Edo music heroes and legends should never go in vain and took a decision to organise their sons into a formidable group touring the world and conquering it so far without doubt.

In 2021, the sons of Edo music legends featured in the first story story concert and locked down UK cities like London, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham and Glasgow.

Aside from the story story concert. Igbinosun also puts together Edonimose, a yearly Christmas event for reuniting Edo families, friends and loved ones residing in the UK and also promoting cultural heritage in the uk

In 2022, Story Story concert conquered western Europe when it partnered with organisers of the Nollywood Europe Golden Awards NEGA, Cultural Ambassador Isaac Izoya to run through 7 EU countries and 12 cities as Germany. Italy, Belgium, France, Netherland, Austria culminating in a sold out show in Spain.

Speaking recently, award winning and legendary 24Bits said touring Canada was a big exposition to him and the crew as guests who may have lost touch with each other were reunited at the event.

According to him “the story story concert with Edo sons of legends aside from providing immediate entertainment to all also unifies Edo people, reconnects, them with their cultural heritage and pays tribute to the legacies of Edo musical fore fathers “

Cintjuing, he said “Canada based fans had been waiting for this tour and I remain grateful to all for trooping out in numbers to join us in the musical escapades.”

He say the troupe has their eyes on US, Japan and Africa next.