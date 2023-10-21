21 African countries going through circulating variant polio outbreaks – WHO 

WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti

The World Health Organization, WHO, said 21 countries are still experiencing circulating variant polio outbreaks within the African Region.

The WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, stated this in a statement, marking this year’s World Polio Day.

She said some of them were in areas that had not seen any previous circulation in decades.

Moeti said though one case of polio was one too many, she added that this year, the region had seen a decrease in the number of detections in the region.

According to her, a decline from 438 circulating variant polio cases reported this time last year (end of September 2022) to 304 cases in the same period this year, represented a decrease of 31 per cent in the number of cases in the past 12 months.

She added that no case of wild polio virus had been detected in the region in over a year.

Moeti said these results offered hope that the African Region would halt poliovirus circulation to reach the global goal of polio eradication.

She noted that the COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected the fight, leading to a dip in population immunity and a resurgence of certain poliovirus types.

She added that member states were rapidly declaring and responding to polio and other health emergencies during outbreaks.