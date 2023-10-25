2026 World Cup: Super Eagles get date for Lesotho, Zimbabwe qualifiers

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The Super Eagles of Nigeria commence their 2026 World Cup qualifiers when they face the Crocodiles of Lesotho on November 17.

The match will take place at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

The three-time African champions will then face the Warriors of Zimbabwe three days later (November 20) at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

The matchday schedule was revealed on the Super Eagles X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The other teams in the group are South Africa, Rwanda, and Benin Republic, managed by former Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr.

The team that finishes on top of the group will advance automatically to the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

The Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after losing to perennial rival Ghana in the playoff round.