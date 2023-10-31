2024 Olympic Qualifier: Super Falcons wallop Ethiopia 4-0

By Ayobami Okerinde

The Super Falcons of Nigeria defeated Ethiopia 4-0 (5-1 on aggregate) to advance to the third qualifying round for the 2024 Women’s Football Olympic Games, set to take place in Paris.

Atletico Madrid star Rasheedat Ajibade scored a superb long-range strike to rescue a 1-1 draw for the Super Falcons of Nigeria in the 1st leg of the 2024 Olympic qualifier in Ethiopia last Wednesday.

Nigeria took the lead late on in the first half, as striker Uchenna Kanu calmly slotted the ball past the Ethiopian goalkeeper to give Nigeria the lead.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade continued her goal-scoring form. The Atletico Madrid Femeni forward scored from close range on a pass from Asisat Oshoala to give the Falcons a comfortable 2-0 lead.

Asisat Oshola scored Nigeria’s third goal of the game in the 68th minute. The Barcelona Femeni forward scored with a brilliant header from Uchenna Kanu’s cross.

Four minutes later, Ajibade scored her second goal of the game. She had earlier laid a pass for Oshoala, who moved past the Ethiopian defence from the right flank, to set up Ajibade’s second goal in an easy manner.

Nigeria have qualified for the third qualifying round and will await the winner between Uganda and Cameroon. The third round of qualifying games is set to take place between February 9 and 28, 2024.