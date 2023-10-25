2024 Olympic Qualifier: Ajibade scores stunner to rescue 1-1 draw for Super Falcons against Ethiopia  

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Atletico Madrid star Rasheedat Ajibade scored a superb long-range strike to rescue a 1-1 draw for the Super Falcons of Nigeria in the 1st leg of the 2024 Olympic qualifier 2nd round fixture against Ethiopia on Wednesday.

Ajibade, who was the stand-in captain, led by example, and her stunning strike in the 52nd minute was the equaliser after Birkie Amare scored in the 6th minute to give Ethiopia the lead at the Abebe Bikila Stadium in Addis Ababa.

The nine-time African champions paraded stars like Asisat Oshoala, Michelle Alozie, Toni Payne, her sister Nicole Payne, Uchenna Kanu, Rasheedat Ajibade, Gift Monday, goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, Ifeoma Onomonu, and debutant Rinsola Babajide, but could not find the target against their resolute Ethiopian opponents.

Substitute Ifeoma Onumonu’s fine header was ruled out for offside in the 92nd minute, and the game ended in a stalemate ahead of the second leg.

Both teams will compete at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, for the second leg.

The team that emerges victorious on aggregate will progress to face the winner of the qualifying fixture between Cameroon and Uganda to book a place in the final qualification round.

The Super Falcons have failed to qualify for the last three editions of the Olympic Games.

The Paris Olympics in France is slated for July 26 to August 11th, 2024.