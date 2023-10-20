20 injured as petrol tanker explodes in Kaduna

Mr Paul Aboi, Director, Kaduna State Fire Service, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Kaduna.

Aboi said among those injured were five Federal fire fighters, some personnel of Kaduna Vigilance Service and passers-by.

The director said the injured fire service personnel are currently receiving treatment at the Barau Dikko Specialist Hospital, Kaduna.

According to him, the tanker was offloading petrol at the station on Wednesday, when the incident occurred.

Aboi blamed the incident on negligence on the part of the filling station, saying the offloading of the petrol shouldn’t have been done in the afternoon.