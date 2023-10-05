144 public secondary school students trained on crop planting methods in Oyo

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

No fewer than 144 students drawn from 18 public schools in Oyo State were trained on crop planting methods through the “Grow what you Eat Initiative: Cultivating Future Agriculturists,” in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The programme being launched by OOK Farms limited, was part of the measures towards arousing the interest of secondary school students in agriculture and its value chain.

The initiative, which is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, is also to encourage the students to grow crops on available land spaces in backyards of homes and schools, thus preventing intake of chemically induced or genetically modified foods which are harmful to the body.

During the event held at the International Conference Centre of the University of Ibadan, students from the 18 public Junior and Senior Secondary schools across the state were educated on various types of crop production and planting methods by experienced resource persons in the agriculture sector.

The Commissioner of Agriculture and Rural Development in the state, Mr. Olasunkanmi Olaleye, in his address, emphasised the important role of the initiative as a major contributor to the Nigerian economy.

Olaleye, who was represented by the Director of Agriculture Extension, Mr Razak Alabi, said the initiative would ensure food security, create employment opportunities, and providing essential raw materials, saying: “This approach would encourage indigenous people in the state to engage in backyard farming and goat rearing and would also bolster agricultural production within Oyo State, contributing to its growth and sustainability.”

Earlier in her address of welcome, the OOK Group Managing Director, Ms. Omolara Svensson, said the initiative would provide secondary school students with a comprehensive and practical understanding of agriculture.

She explained that the initiative is being launched to nuture a generation of young persons that understand and cherish the art of farming, the soil, and the essence of sustainable living.

“A lot of young people do not want to take up agriculture as a profession because they do not understand the business aspect of agriculture but “Grow What You Eat” goes beyond just technical skills.”

“It is a journey of self-discovery, instilling a sense of responsibility and a profound respect for the environment.”

“The initiative strives to nurture a generation that not only comprehends the intricacies of agriculture but also values the importance of sustainable practices in building a resilient future.”

“It seeks to bridge the gap between theory and practice, between classroom knowledge and real-world application. Through experiential learning and hands on activities, students will be equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to engage in sustainable farming practices.”

“We aim to nurture a generation that not only understands the intricacies of agriculture but also appreciates the significance of sustainable practices and their role in building a resilient future,” she said.

One of the resource persons, Mrs Seun Ogidan, a cassava farmer, urged the students to be focused if they intend to embrace agriculture in the near future and to have a change of mindset about their erroneous impression of farming as a profession

In an interview with newsmen, the Group Chairman, Mutual Benefit Assurance Plc, who is also the Chairman, Arubiewe Farms in Osun State, Mr. Akinlade Ogunbiyi, emphasised the importance of agriculture to human existence.

He advised the youths to take up agriculture as a way of life irrespective of their academic or professional career, just as he urged government at all levels to encourage students to embrace same in order to ensure food sufficiency for all in the nearest future.

Some of the participating students, who spoke with Vanguard, described the programme as enlightening and educative, saying that it has changed their perception towards farming as a dirty job.