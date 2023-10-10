10th Assembly ready to offer Nigerians best Appropriation Act for 2024 – Rep Agbese

Agbese

The Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, has promised Nigerians that the 2024 Appropriations Act will be the best in the country’s history.

Agbese made the comment in Abuja after the inauguration of the House Standing Committee on Appropriations.

The committee, headed by Hon Bichi Kabir Abubakar as the chairman, is responsible for scrutinising appropriation bills to regulate expenditures of money by the Federal Government.

Describing Hon. Bichi as a dedicated and compassionate Nigerian, Agbese said his passion and patriotism for the welfare of citizens will bring about change.

According to the Deputy Spokesman, Hon. Bichi has already instilled transparency and accountability in the committee’s oversight jurisdiction, especially in terms of budgetary business.

Agbese reiterated the House’s readiness to sustain the Financial Year Act through the budget passage on or before December 31st of each financial year, thereby ensuring budget implementation from January to December is operational and achievable.

He also vowed that the Bichi-led committee would thoroughly monitor implementation by all the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), stating that the committee’s work is not just about budget appropriation.

Agbese further said that Hon. Bichi understands the agenda of the Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abass leadership and enjoys the support of his colleagues.

“The House Committee on Appropriations has been inaugurated and set up for success. Nigerians should expect the best,” he said.

“Hon. Bichi is respected by his colleagues for his track record and accomplishments. Most recently, he served as Committee Chairman on Works and did remarkably well.

” As Chairman Committee on Appropriations, Hon. Bichi has introduced reforms and policies to monitor the appropriations of funds to run the affairs of the government by Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government.

“The Committee is empowered to amend, coordinate, monitor, and supervise the implementation of all Appropriation Acts after passage by the National Assembly.

“Though budget comes from the executive, we as a House have a great role to play to make sure every detail is scrutinized line by line in the public interest.

“Nigerians must know that the House under the Speaker Rt Hon. Tajudeen Abass has promoted the highest level of transparency in its dealings. It is the new spirit of the House that every committee must meet standards set by the Monitoring and Evaluation Committee.

“Nigerians will soon celebrate us as a house. There is a new level of commitment and integrity. Recently, the House through Hon. Dan Amos purchased some vehicles as working tools for members. The process was very transparent unlike in the past when such will be greeted by underhand dealing.

“We are confident that the Appropriation Act will go through the highest scrutiny by the House and Bichi will execute it most meticulously. All we can ask for is the support of Nigerians”.