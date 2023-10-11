100 days in office: Ogun lawmaker, IWA empowers constituents

By Gabriel Olawale

No fewer than 100 residents of Abeokuta South Constituency II in Ogun State have benefitted from the empowerment programme of Wasiu Ayodele popularly known as IWA as part of his gestures to mark his 100-day in the parliament.

The lawmaker represents Abeokuta South Constituency II under the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

The empowerment scheme was launched at Ijeja Ward 15 area of the constituency on Thursday.

Some of the beneficiaries include widows, barbers, tailors, hairdressers, amongst others.

One of the beneficiaries, Feyi Mogaji, a make-up artist showered her encomium on the lawmaker for counting them worthy to be empowered while another beneficiary, Omowunmi Atobatele hailed the kind gesture of the lawmaker.

The House of Representatives member, Afolabi Afuape, urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity.

“I implore you to make good use of this opportunity for your growth and development of the community,” he said.

As part of the kind gesture, Ayodele built a borehole for his people in the Ward 8 area of Abeokuta South.

The borehole was commissioned by APC Chairman in Abeokuta South, Tunji Fagbenro; House of Representative member, Afolabi Afuape; Ogun former Speaker, Titi Oseni Gomez, amongst others present at the commissioning.

Ayodele was urged to continue his kind gesture by contributing to the growth of his constituents.

While speaking, Ward 8 of the party, Moshood Shokunbi, said, “I thank God for what honourable IWA has done to my people. He promised during the campaign and fulfilled it. This is the first of its kind. He said during the campaign that his first project will be in our ward and ward 8 is a combination of 15 communities, we appreciate honourable IWA.”

In the same vein, the LCDA chairman of the area, Mufutau Babatunde, commended the lawmaker for the kind gesture.

Ayodele while appreciating party faithful said, ” I can say that we have hit the ground running and God has been our ever-present Guide as we work to translate our vision into practical, measurable and impactful forms.

“This celebration of 100 days in office is a tradition that is marked all over the democratic world. What you witnessed today is what you sent me to go and do at the House of Assembly, it is called quality representation. I promised within two years I would touch all my constituency God willing.”