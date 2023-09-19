Zinoleesky removes Marlian Music from his Instagram bio

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Nigerian singer, Oniyide Azeez, popularly known as Zinoleesky has removed Naira Marley’s record label ‘Marlian Music’ from his Instagram bio, replacing it with a new name ‘Zinonymous Sound.’

The significant change was noticed on Zinoleesky’s Instagram page on Tuesday — a few days after the death of former Marlian record signee, Mohbad.

Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, died last Tuesday and was buried on Wednesday in Ikorodu, with his death attracting concerns and generating buzz on social media since last week.

Fans have reacted to the recent switch by Zinoleesky as many are speculating a possible exit away from the record label.

Naira Marley, who parted ways with MohBad in 2022, has been indicted and accused of having a hand in the death of his former signee, an allegation which he denied.