Zimbabwe’s president appoints son, nephew as finance, tourism ministers

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa, on Monday, appointed his son, David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa, as the deputy finance minister in a new cabinet following his re-election.

He also named his nephew, Tongai Mafidhi Mnangagwa, as the deputy minister of tourism and hospitality.

The appointments of Mnangagwa’s family members have been greeted with criticism as they raised concerns about nepotism within the government.

Africa News said the president’s son and nephew are part of the newly constituted cabinet consisting of 26 ministries.

Meanwhile, a lawmaker from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Fadzayi Mahere, criticised Mnangagwa’s cabinet, describing it as “indefensible.”

She raised concerns about legitimacy, corruption, violence, nepotism, incompetence, and ethical issues within the government.

Mnangagwa further appointed husband and wife, Christopher and Monica Mutsvangwa, as ministers.

He gave Christopher the power to lead the new Ministry of Veterans of Liberation, while Monica Mutsvangwa is the new minister of Women’s Affairs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

David Mnangagwa, who recently graduated with a law degree from the University of Zimbabwe, entered parliament through the youth quota system on the Zanu PF party list from Midlands province.

Tongai Mnangagwa is the Zanu PF Member of Parliament for Hunyani constituency. His late father, David Mnangagwa, was President Mnangagwa’s younger brother.

Reports suggest that President Mnangagwa is also considering an official role in his office for another of his sons, Emmerson Junior, African News said.

This is coming at the time coups are ravaging the Sahel as African leaders are considered most of the power-hungry around the world.