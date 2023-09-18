You’ve proved us wrong over Muslim-Muslim ticket — Northern Christians tell Tinubu

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

An assembly of Christian youths from the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, under the aegis of the All Christian Youths in Northern Nigeria (ACYNN), has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for running what they describe as an inclusive government.

They said their initial reservations about his Muslim-Muslim leadership ticket with Vice President Kashim Shettima have been dispelled by the inclusive nature of his appointments.

During a solidarity walk in Abuja on Monday, Dominic Alancha, the National President of the ACYNN, stated, “At one point, we questioned whether we were recognized as Nigerian citizens with a stake in our beloved country at all.

“However, President Tinubu’s swift and unprecedented appointments have not only surprised us but also resonated with many well-intentioned Nigerians.”

In particular, the group applauded the appointment of Christians to key roles in the government, including Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume, and Chief of Defense Staff General Christopher Musa.

“This signifies a significant step towards inclusivity, granting a voice to marginalised, neglected, and often forgotten Christian minorities in Northern Nigeria especially those from the Middle-belt,” Alancha added.

The youth organization expressed specific appreciation for Gen. Musa, a Christian from Kaduna, being chosen to lead the Armed Forces given his understanding of the state’s insecurity issues.

“Mr. President have also appointed General Christopher Gwabin Musa as the 18th Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), an exemplary choice who happens to be a Northern Christian. This appointment is a testament to his leadership style,” Alancha stated.

The ACYNN described Tinubu’s leadership as free from the divisive politics often seen in the Nigerian political arena, demonstrating remarkable ingenuity and inclusiveness.

“He (Tinubu) governs with remarkable ingenuity and inclusiveness, uniting all Nigerians as one united nation. We wholeheartedly appreciate his approach,” Alancha said.

The group appealed to Nigerians from all geopolitical zones to join hands with the Tinubu administration in moving Nigeria towards progress.

They also called for unified prayers for the well-being of President Tinubu and Vice President Ibrahim Shettima.