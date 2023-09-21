Youth: Thamani Global, Jose Foundation collaborate on value-based education

By Soni Daniel

Thamani Global, a values-based social enterprise and Nigeria’s international humanitarian and child rights group, Jose Foundation, have announced a joint effort to educate Nigerian youths on value based transformational leadership.

The two organisations in a press statement yesterday signed by Dr Martins Abhulimhen, and made available to journalists in Abuja stated that the two organisations are launching the Young People’s Educational Support Program (YPESP), an ambitious mass values-based education initiative aimed at re-educating Nigeria’s Millennials and Gen-Zs to become the urgently needed values-base transformational leaders.

“YPESP will focus on critical areas such as, character-building, integrity, trustworthiness, discipline, patience, respect, nation building mindset, perseverance, hard work, diligence, global perspective, and values-based transformational leadership. This initiative comes at a crucial time when Africa’s populous teeming young people are acknowledged all over the world as Africa’s most critical resource and driving force for her holistic sustainable development.

“This YPESP initiative, which is all about values, represents a crucial step toward holistic development and character-building among the young peoples of Nigeria. It holds the promise of fostering a brighter future for Nigeria, Africa, and the world at large,” they stated.

It added that Thamani Global’s vision for values-based transformational leadership aligns well with Jose Foundation’s capacity in seeking conscientious and result-oriented human capital development.

Thamani Global in collaboration with Jose Foundation will therefore aim to equip young Nigerians to cultivate ethical and values-centered leadership, to navigate the Nigerian nation towards the urgently needed holistic transformation in a rapidly changing world.

Thamani Global as project lead and implementation partner with Jose Foundation, is committed to the African continent’s true leadership development and capacity building on all levels.

“We look forward to this initiative’s reach to be extensive, covering all educational institutions nationwide, from primary schools to tertiaries. We are in high expectation to collaborate with all federal and state educational authorities. Hopefully, this will underscore our collective commitment to a holistic transformation of Nigeria’s education landscape,” the group said

The statement added that the transformational leadership framework will be implemented through a multifaceted approach, including the development of specialized curricula, training workshops for educators, and interactive programs for students.

Integral to this effort is collaboration with local communities, traditional and religious leaders as well as parents, to ensure the widespread adoption of these principles.

Over the past two years, Thamani Global has successfully engaged with over 23,563 individuals through online and open fora capacity building sessions. These efforts have been instrumental in challenging and mobilising young people to become agents of transformational change.

As Africa undergoes a period of awakening and transformational change, Thamani Global and Jose Foundation believe they can contribute significantly to nurturing the next generations of values-based transformational leaders for Nigeria and the African continent.

The group further stated that the collaborative effort aims to reshape Nigeria’s education landscape and the future of the entire nation.

“This initiative is all about values and represents a crucial step toward holistic development and character-building among Nigeria’s young people. It holds the promise of fostering a brighter future for Nigeria, Africa, and the world at large,” said the two bodies.