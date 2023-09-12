YKG releases new EP project ‘Street’

By Ayo Onikoyi

With his record “Cover Me” featuring T Dollar still gaining massive attention and air plays, Nigerian Indigenous Rapper, YKG finally dishes out his debut project, an extended play he titled “Street EP” a compilation of 7 tracks.

YKG ignites the music scene with the EP “Street,” leaving fans impatiently anticipating its release. With collaborations with a wide variety of musicians, the project aims to be a showcase of YKG’s distinctive sound and creative innovation.

The title of the EP, “Street”, captures the eagerness of listeners to discover the musical surprises that YKG has in store.

The EP by YKG, an artist recognized for transcending genre and stylistic boundaries, promises to be a unique experience.