Wike warns against contracts variations, flags off rehabilitation of 135 roads

Federal Capital Territory FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike on Monday flagged of the rehabilitation of 135 roads in the territory, with a stern warning to contractors handling the projects and FCT’s team of engineers against contract variations.

Giving a completion timeline of six months, Wike said the FCTA would pay all the contractors in full to enable them complete the projects within the stipulated timeline.

He said; “To the contractors, let me warn you now. All these things you are doing with Engineering Services (department) will not work again. Nothing like variation; it will not work. Kobo, one naira, in the next seven days it becomes N15, it will not work again. It will not work, so don’t even try it. There is no variation in this job.

“We have the money to pay you. So, if you like to go to engineering services and do anything with them, it will not work.

“We are paying you your money and I assure you that nobody will owe you a dime. We are going to pay you and you must finish within the time we have agreed with you.”

He also warned the Permanent Secretary in the Administration, Mr Olusade Adesola not to bring any paper asking for reconsideration or a file for unanticipated issues, saying that “everything has been considered and anticipated”.

The minister urged residents to support the contractors to enable them finish the job on time, adding that no development comes without some pains.

While he solicited the support of traditional rulers to ensure that the youths and all residents of their communities support the contractors to deliver the job on time, he thanked the Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council, Mr Christopher Maikalangu, for publicly declaring the area council chairmen’s decision to work with the FCT Administration for the interest of FCT residents.

Earlier, the Minister of State, FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, said the Administration has recorded significant achievements in transforming the capital city, barely three weeks of Wike in office.

On his part, Mr Ahmed Hadi, Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority FCDA, pointed out that a substantial number of the roads in Phase I, developed since the 1980e have deteriorated.

Hadi said that project would involve scarification and removal of the existing asphalt in some locations while in other places it would be asphalt overlay.

According to him, the 135 roads in Wuse, Garki, some areas in Maitama and Asokoro would be involved, covering 42 kilometres.

“When completed, there will be enhanced traffic flow and reduction in travel time and the roads will be a bit safer,” he said.