Why we’re elevating culinary ingenuity – Nnadozie

…Launches street food competition

A general interest online newspaper, Newspread, has said it is hosting a street cooking competition to celebrate the diverse culinary tastes of the country.

The competition tagged, “Sabi Chef”, is a national event scheduled to hold in Lagos on December.

A statement by the organisers signed by the Editor-in-Chief of Newspread.ng, Uche Nnadozie, said Sabi Chef is a pan-Nigerian event that will catalyze into a festival of foods.

“Our show is for the people. It is a pan-Nigerian event that will catalyze into a festival of foods, not just a single dish or item. Ours is also a platform to elevate street ingenuity, creativity, showcase culinary enthusiasts and promote our cultural heritage in a way never seen before”, the statement explained.

“Our people love food, we also love to celebrate. All over the country, people walk along the streets grabbing mouthwatering dishes, chewing away and doing their work.

“We don’t want these chefs who brave the odds to provide opportunity for busy people to eat to lose out in better skill honing or providing a podium for their recognition.

“We also want better working tools for them. Better hygiene, and the selling of tourism in our country through our deep culinary choices.”

Nnadozie disclosed that the winners of the show will go home with millions of naira worth of prizes, and benefit from orchestrated global recognition and urged interested participants and vendors to visit sabichef.com for further details.