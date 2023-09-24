Why transporters should embrace EV buses — JET

By Theodore Opara

JET Systems Limited, a leading Electric Vehicle, an EV manufacturing company in Nigeria, has enumerated the various advantages of electric-powered vehicles and called on transporters across the country to embrace the new technology to grow their businesses.

Sanjay Rupani, Director of Sales for Jets Systems, manufacturer of Jet Mover electric buses, disclosed this while speaking at the 2023 Nigeria Auto Journalists Association’s training workshop held in Lagos recently.

According to him, “electric vehicles give the best return on investment when compared with fuel-powered vehicles.”

He said while fuel combustion and CNG engines are costly to maintain, EVs have the lowest maintenance cost and also release zero emissions to ensure a cleaner environment, unlike fuel engines that emit gases and pollute the ecosystem.

Rupani also stated that, aside from obvious advantages like lowest maintenance and high efficiency, electric buses do not produce exhaust gas in the process of use, and there is no problem of air pollution compared with traditional buses.

