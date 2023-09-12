Why I rejected a Range Rover Evoque gift from a man – Kiekie

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Nigerian content creator, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, popularly known as Kiekie, has revealed how she rejected the offer of an expensive Range Rover Evoque gift from her ex-boyfriend many years ago to protect her dreams and family values.

Kiekie disclosed this during the recent episode of Toke Makinwa’s popular podcast show, ‘Toke Moments.’

The talented content creator, who has won the hearts of Nigerians with her creativity, witty gesticulations, and dance moves, delved into life before stardom.

In the interview, she revealed that her ex-boyfriend told her to request anything she wanted for Valentine’s Day and she replied that she wanted a Range Rover Evoque.

Surprisingly, the man showed up at her shop a few days later with the expensive car but Kiekie rejected the gift.

Kiekie said she rejected the gift because of her self-discipline as well as respect for her family values.

The content creator said her family values would not make her accept the offer as it meant she would have to marry the man.

Kiekie also said she was not interested in a marital affair with the man because he was not ready to support her business dreams and aspirations.

She said the man complained about her fashion design business which meant they were “not in the same space.”

Kiekie said: “There was this guy I was seeing. It was Valentine some years ago and he was like what would you like? I said I wanted a Range Rover Evoque and like 3 or 4 days later, this guy brought the Range Rover to my shop in Opebi in Ikeja.

“When I saw the car, it was two things. If I take that car, it means that I’m marrying that man because of the type of family that I am from. Because my father will be wondering, the thing that made me collect a car from a man, you are marrying the man.”

She added: “Now this is the same man that once said to me, If we are married, you cannot be here more than 2 pm. What are you doing? What are you sewing? How much is the cloth you are sewing? That was what he told me. So you are not thinking beyond what I was doing. You are just seeing me doing what is taking my time, not that I’m investing my time into that thing. So we are not in the same space.”