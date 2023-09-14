Home » News » Why I joined protest against fees hike — Temitope Afolashade
News

September 14, 2023

Why I joined protest against fees hike — Temitope Afolashade

Why I joined protest against fees hike — Temitope Afolashade

By Damilola Ogunsakin

Recently, some students of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, protested the school administration’s decision to increase tuition fees by taking to the streets. 

Meet Afolashade Temitope, a UNILAG student who is committed to participating in the protest-a-thon even after obtaining sponsorships for her education after her interview during the protest went viral. 

Temitope discussed her decision to participate in the protest in this follow-up interview with Vanguard. She also discussed her personal challenges.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.