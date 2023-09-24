Why I captured Mohbad’s travails in music video – King Ajaa

By Ayo Onikoyi

Talented Nigerian artiste, Kelechi Odom John, widely known as King Ajaa, has unveiled the profound inspiration behind his incorporation of the late colleague Mohbad’s struggles into his latest music video.

In an exclusive statement, King Ajaa, who is not only a musical artiste but also a gifted rapper, shared his heartfelt sentiments. He stated, “It is amazing that some of the things I mentioned in my song ‘Do it now’ were part of the things my colleague, Mohbad, experienced. I crafted this video approximately one year ago, in February. Certain inspirations strike deep within, and one can unmistakably sense their divine origin. Music, as they say, possesses a spiritual essence and sometimes even a prophetic dimension. On many occasions, I retreat to a quiet space to meditate before commencing the songwriting process. My primary intent is to convey truth through my music, transcending the mere pursuit of selling out shows. If I can touch just one person, even if it’s just one fan, then I can confidently assert that I’ve fulfilled the purpose of that song.”

When questioned about the central theme of empathy woven throughout his song, King Ajaa elucidated, “As I previously mentioned, music wields a profound spiritual influence, capable of resonating deeply within our souls and altering our moods. It possesses the capacity to transform the course of our entire day. The words we utter to ourselves in the quiet and private moments significantly impact our lives as a whole. I genuinely believe that if the tongue and thought have the power they do, then it is our wisdom to utilize them in propagating life, love, wealth, health, and happiness whenever an opportunity presents itself. I am dedicated to ensuring that my music beautifully reflects this philosophy.”

Regarding the remarkable attention his song is currently receiving on social media platforms, he expressed his contentment, saying, “I am elated that my song ‘Do it now’ is gaining considerable recognition on social media. This song serves as a poignant reminder that our time on Earth is finite, and during our sojourn, we have the capacity to effect change, seize opportunities, embark on a journey of self-improvement with a positive perspective, and even extend forgiveness to those who may have wronged us. Together, we can unite and contribute to making our world a more harmonious place”