Why Adelanwa denied Adelanwa, By Emeka Obasi

Times were good during the post independence years and after the Civil War. Integrity meant so much. Admiral Michael Adelanwa was shocked to learn that his nephew, Adetokunbo, was on the way to the Nigerian Defence Academy ( NDA ).

Adelanwa was Chief of Naval Staff ( CNS) and thought he had the young man, who lived in his Ikoyi official residence, under control. To the Admiral, Adetokunbo wanted to disgrace the family because the belief would be that he used his position to smuggle his nephew into the Navy.

I met Col. Adetokunbo Ibikunle Adelanwa (rtd) recently in Lagos where we had gone to celebrate Col. Samson Kofo ( rtd ) on his 70th birthday. It turned out to be an afternoon of revelations that should be shared. Dramatic is the best way to describe the story.

Col Adelanwa opened up. “ Yes, Adm. Adelanwa did not want any member of the family to enlist because of what he went through during the military administration. I sat for the 28th Regular Combatant Course of the NDA, without his knowledge.”

The move was concealed and the major players in the movie were people so close and dear to the Chief of Naval Staff. It was akin to a bloodless coup from within and by the time Adm. Adelanwa knew what was happening, it was too late.

“My mother and my immediate elder sister collected the NDA form for me at Naval Base Apapa. Admiral’s Aide de Camp ( ADC) Oladeinde Joseph ( he retired as a Vice Admiral after serving as Military Administrator of Ogun State ) played a significant role too.

“ I passed the Entrance Exam and was shortlisted for the NDA Selection Board exercise in Kaduna. That was my first time of travelling to the Northern part of the country. The ADC told his boss that I dashed to Ibadan to see an aunt,” Col. Adelanwa said.

The escapee ran into troubled waters in Kaduna. The selection board was headed by Patrick Koshoni, a Badagry man, who frequented Adm. Adelanwa’s Ikoyi home. Koshoni also became a Chief of Naval Staff during the Ibrahim Babangida presidency.

According to Col Adelanwa, “Oga Koshoni avoided eye contact with me. Another member of the board was Habibu Shuaibu, who in later years served as Military Administrator of Plateau before redeployment to Niger State.

“One member of the Selection Board looked at my name, studied my face and asked me to look up. Behind him was a photograph of Admiral. He said my name sounded familiar and I looked like the CNS. I denied ever knowing my uncle.”

The hide and seek continued. “ Another Board member remarked that since an Adelanwa was on his way out of the Navy having climbed to the position of CNS, it would be good for another Adelanwa to replace him in the Navy. I rejected that offer, praying instead to be allowed to join the Army.”

Admiral was not the first Adelanwa to join the Navy. His elder brother, Col. Adelanwa’s father, was one of the pioneer ratings that started the Nigerian Navy in 1958. Some of his mates were John Brambaefa, William Oyazimo and Duncan Abebele.

While Col. Adelanwa rejected the Navy, some of his course mates jumped in. Obiora Medani, Goddy Anyankpele, Ndidi Agholor and Harry Ngonadi retired as Rear Admirals. Anyankpele made news in 2014 when, as Flag Officer Commanding Navy Training Command, he announced that some naval officers could not swim.

Air Vice Marshals John Ifemeje, (now a politician and close ally of Rabiu Kwankwaso), Sallau Baba – Riba and Jacob Adigun are other prominent course mates. The Army Major Generals include Tamunomieibi Dibi and Jack Ogunewe. Major Hamza Al Mustapha belongs to the same NDA RC 28.

Ogunewe’s father, Col. David Ogunewe, fought the Civil War on the Biafran side but was recalled to the Nigeria Army in 1970 with no loss of rank. Adm. Adelanwa also saw war, fighting for Nigeria. The Biafran Chief of Naval Staff, Captain Fred Anuku, was his Dartmouth course mate.

Col. Adelanwa’s children refused to join the Army. “It was because of my Duty Tour in Liberia during their Civil War where I spent three years plus, without seeing my family and my family not hearing from me throughout until we were replaced by another Nigerian Battalion. I was with NIBATT 20.

“ My children refused totally. They were discouraged by what their mother went through during my service in Liberia. Meanwhile, they passed through the Nigerian Navy Primary School and Navy Secondary School ( Boys) in Abeokuta.”

Sure, the Adelanwas are not all about the military. Hip Fuji star, Saheed Osupa ( real name Akorede Babatunde Okunola) is an Adelanwa through his mother, Hajia Taibatu. The musician’s dad was Ayinde Barrister’s cousin. Barrister also fought the Civil War, as a soldier.

Admiral belongs to the 1951 set of Government College Ibadan. He was in Field House as Adelanwa Muyibi. Voted Best Sprinter and Footballer, the student enjoyed scholarship all through. Colonel was Games Prefect at Holy Trinity Ibadan and later CMS, Bariga, Lagos. He was Best Sprinter. Adelanwa, holds a Master’s in Strategic Studies, from the University of Ibadan.

So much to cherish at Col. Kofo’s private 70th birthday luncheon. Just like Col. Adelanwa enlisted without his uncle’s influence, Kofo’s son, graduated from the university, joined the Army before his father knew. Today, he is a Lt. Col. I almost forgot to add that Koshoni later called the CNS to inform that his nephew was in Kaduna.