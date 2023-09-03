What you say is what you get

By Funmi Komolafe

Beloved, the month of August 2023 is over but you are still in a season of a new beginning. How do I know? I know because a new beginning is not temporary. It is something that lasts for a long time. It is a season that every one sees and cherishes.

Just last week, I saw the testimony of a couple that God blessed with a set of twins after 25 years of waiting.

This should give us confidence that God is not done with miracles.

Brethren, many of us do not take prayers seriously until we are confronted with challenges that we are unable to handle. This is a wrong attitude. We need to make praises, worship and prayer our attitude daily.

Brethren, we need to look at our attitude to the challenges.

First is that, whether you are a born-again Christian or not, you may have challenges. These challenges present themselves in different forms. It could be physical or spiritual. Whichever it is, the devil has a hand in it.

How do you explain that a man works so hard yet, he has nothing to show for it. No improvement is seen in his standard of living.

Or how do you explain that a beautiful lady of marriageable age remains single. No man ever asked her for friendship let alone marriage.

For some others, you find that a lady who married as a virgin is unable to conceive.

Or a healthy looking husband unable to impregnate his wife.

There are also cases women who conceive and suffer miscarriages regularly. For such a person, she is seen with pregnancy but never seen carrying a baby.

Brethren, all of these challenges are fruitless efforts and they are not of God.

The good news for us as Christians is that whatever the devil and his agents do, the power of God can undo it.

You may want to ask why do challenges remain with us for so long?

The story of the man blind from birth gives us the answer. John 9 vs. 1-3: “ And as Jesus passed by, he saw man which was blind from his birth.

And his disciples asked him, saying, Maser, who did sin, this man, or his parents, that he was born blind?

Jesus answered, Neither hath this man sinned, nor his parents; but that the works of God should be made manifest in him”.

In the days of our Lord on earth, some miracles required his touch but now, many miracles become manifest by his Word.

The Lord Jesus in a conversation with his disciples said in John 6 vs. 63: “ It is the spirit that quickeneth; the flesh profiteth nothing: the words that I speak unto you, they are spirit, and they are life”.

Our area of concentration is what Jesus said about the effect of the Word. Jesus said, the words are “ spirit and life”.

The issue then is what do you say to yourself?

Brethren, the moment you begin to say to yourself, “ I am tired of this situation, why has God not answered me”? You are making a way for the challenge to remain with you.

The first step you need to break away from a challenge is the knowledge of the word of God.

Remember, Jesus said, the Words are “ spirit and life’.

It simply means the word is able call to life whatever has been dormant in your life.

The same way, it means that the word is backed by the power of God.

Psalm 107 vs. 20: “ He sent his word, and healed them, and delivered them from their destructions”.

This verse tells us about the efficacy of the word.

Hebrews 4 vs. 12 also explains the Word. It states: “ For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart”.

However, you can only use the word if you have knowledge of it.

Brethren, we are in the month of September, commonly referred to as the month of fruitfulness.

A person may continue to work hard with nothing to show for it if he remains ignorant of the word of God in Psalm 128.

The word of God in Psalm 128 is a declaration against any form of unfruitfulness either physical or spiritual.

For our purpose, we’ll consider verses 2&3: “For thou shalt eat the labour of thine hands: happy shalt thou be, and it shall be well with thee.

Thy wife shall be as a fruitful vine by the sides of thine house: thy children like olive plants round about thy table”.

However there are conditions for these words to manifest and become testimony.

Verses 1 and 4 of Psalm 128 state the conditions: “ Blessed is everyone that feareth the LORD; that walketh in his ways.

Behold, that thus shall the man be blessed that feareth the LORD”.

The fear of the Lord is the key to the miracles. It simply means obedience to the commandments of God.

Once you have the knowledge of the word, the next thing is how to apply it.

A couple I knew was waiting on the Lord for years. It was so bad that they were known in the neighbourhood as the childless couple.

The woman tried herbalists and medical science but all failed. Then she knew that the only one she has to turn to is JESUS.

Brethren, you need to ask the Holy Spirit to lead you to the right place of worship.

A person confronted with a stubborn challenge needs to belong to a church where the Anointing break the yoke.

You need to be led by the Holy Spirit to a church where the Anointing for fruitfulness is always in progress.

The merciful God will speak to you or show you the way in Jesus name.

The woman I mentioned earlier was a prayerful Christian though her husband wasn’t.

When she got the word of God about the decree of God that she should be fruitful, she tool physical steps.

While bathing, she would touch her stomach and say to herself, “ And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply and replenish the earth”…. I decree in the name of Jesus, my body, you must be fruitful in the name of Jesus. “ I will conceive . I will bear children”.

This became her daily routine but she went a step further by calling her husband, “ father of twins”.

The man never took it seriously. He thought the woman was going crazy but she persisted.

God heard her.

Brethren, in this month of fruitfulness, the Lord will hear you in Jesus name.

Suddenly, the woman who had been barren conceived.

During the gestation period, she had a dream in which a woman told her that they would see how she would deliver the baby.

Brethren, our God is faithful. Once he promises, he would bring to fulfillment.

The forces of darkness attacked her during the pregnancy but God stood for her.

She gave birth to a baby boy and before the boy was two years, she gave birth to a set of twins.

The woman used the word and it brought forth her testimony.

Are you sick or you have a relation that is ill? You need a verse such as Isaiah 53 vs. 5: “ But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed”.

You need to believe the word and declare it to yourself daily. It so easy to say ‘By his stripes, I am healed in Jesus name”.

Make sure you believe what you say.

Before long what you say to yourself would be your testimony.

By the Grace of God, the end of that challenge you have been coping with is here.

Remain faithful to God and be blessed.