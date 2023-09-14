We’ll work tirelessly to protect rights defenders, says Itoro Eze-Anaba

By Luminous Jannamike

Itoro Eze-Anaba, Managing Partner at Partnership for Justice, has stressed the importance of protecting those who risk their lives and wellbeing to defend the rights of the vulnerable and underprivileged.

She made this statement during the official launch of the Human Rights Defenders Network in Abuja on Thursday, a move described by stakeholders as a significant stride towards the protection of human rights in the country.

“We, as defenders of human rights, will work tirelessly to hold those in power accountable and to protect the vulnerable and marginalized,” she said.

Eze-Anaba emphasized that the network will serve as a significant step towards fostering collaboration, capacity building, knowledge sharing, and advocacy among human rights defenders in Nigeria.

“It will provide us with the tools and the strength to confront the challenges that lie ahead, and it will empower us to celebrate victories, however small, that come along the way.

“Our national network is not just an organization; it is a movement, a testament to the power of unity in diversity,” she added.

Francis Ndegwa, the Regional and Outreach Officer, Africa, at Protection International, echoed the sentiment.

He described the network as a shield to human rights defenders, enabling them to continue their work without fear of reprisal.

“If the work I am doing for you puts me in a position where I need defense, who defends me as a defender? That is the question the network answers,” Ndegwa stated.

He also mentioned the significant improvements in human rights institutions across Africa, attributing it to the strengthening of the African Commission on Human and People’s Rights.

Meanwhile, Dorothy Amah, Deputy Director, Legal, representing Tony Ojukwu, Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), assured the Commission’s commitment to providing coverage and support for human rights defenders.

“Part of our general mandate is to receive and investigate complaints of human rights violations, including those involving human rights defenders,” Amah said.

She also highlighted the Commission’s efforts to enhance its capacity and expand the number of human rights defenders.

Jude Ohanele, Executive Director, Development Dynamics, called on the government to be proactive in ensuring human rights are safeguarded.

“We must acknowledge that military regimes all over the world not only violate human rights but also represent a significant failure of the democratic experiment in Africa,” Ohanele stated, urging the government to formulate a bill on the defense of human rights in the country.

The speakers unanimously agreed that by strengthening the unity among human rights defenders, the network would amplify their voices and enhance their ability to effect meaningful change.