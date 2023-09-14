Wabara

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has vowed to resist alleged attempts by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to foist one party rule on Nigerians.

Acting Chairman of the BoT, Senator Adolphus Wabara, said this while reading a communique after the 75th meeting of the board, in Abuja, on Thursday.

He said, “The Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), at its 75th meeting thoroughly reviewed the State of affairs of the nation and the Party and resolved as follows:

“The BoT is resolved to take urgent steps to resists the current manifest desperation by the APC to turn Nigeria into a One-Party State.”

He equally said, “The BoT restates its rejection of the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) in upholding the declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the February 25, 2023 Presidential election, in spite of the evidence clearly pointing to the contrary.

“The BoT is also monitoring and studying the outcome of cases in various election courts with regards to their level of adherence and respect to the Rule of Law and evidence before such court.

“The BoT commended the PDP Presidential Candidate, His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, for following due process of the law in his quest to retrieve the Presidential Mandate freely given to him at the February 25, 2023 Presidential election.”

Wabara expressed the board’s confidence in the capacity and courage of the Supreme Court to “ultimately and decisively right the wrongs and correct the manifest errors contained in the Judgment of the PEPC in the interest of the unity, stability and corporate existence of our Country.”

He equally expressed the board’s serious concerns over what he described as the excruciating hardship, worsening insecurity and general sense of apprehension and despondency across the country “occasioned by the hasty implementation of ill-planned policies of the overtly insensitive APC administration.”

The BoT also reiterated its worry over the continued fall in the value of the Naira arising from the ill-implemented policies of the APC with attendant devastating negative effect on the economy resulting in agonizing high costs and unbearable pressure on families.

Wabara also said, “The BoT laments that the APC is pushing Nigerians to the wall and worry that the level of poverty and anger in the polity over the suppressive rule of the APC is capable of snowballing into a serious crisis if not urgently addressed.

“The BoT observed that nation is currently in a precarious situation under the APC and Nigerians look unto the PDP for solution and direction at this time.

“The BoT assures Nigerians that despite the challenges, the PDP remains united, stronger and more determined to continue to lead the charge to rescue our democracy and return our nation to the path of credible elections, Rule of Law, national cohesion and economic prosperity.”