By Ochuko Akuopha, Asaba

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Wednesday, reiterated the determination of his administration to break new grounds in infrastructural development, inclusive economic growth and sustainable development in the state.

He also said his administration was ‘in a hurry to accomplish more within a relatively short time”.

Speaking during the swearing-in of nine new Special Advisers, Oborevwori noted that the appointments were part of efforts towards building a strong team of technocrats and policy experts for the implementation of his administration’s policies and programmes.

Those sworn-in were Hon. Charles Oniyere; Mr Michael Ogboru; Chief Ebikeme Clark; Chief Sylvester Oromoni, Hon. Shadrach Rapu, Dr Donald Peterson; Engr Goodnews Agbi; Hon. Peter Uviejitobor and Chief Nathaniel Igbani.

The Governor said: “Exactly two months ago, I swore in nine Special Advisers as part of the ongoing process of putting together a strong team of technocrats and policy experts for the administration.

“Today, we have added nine more to strengthen the governance process imperative for the actualisation of our MORE agenda.

While I congratulate the new Special Advisers, I expect that you will justify the confidence that has been reposed in you with this appointment.

“This administration is poised to break new grounds in infrastructural development, inclusive economic growth, and sustainable development.

“Hence, we need men and women of competence, character, and capacity driven by good governance values of transparency, fiscal discipline, accountability, effective public communication, community engagement and excellent service delivery.”

Urging the new appointees to bring in new ideas that would help in advancing the state from where it is currently, he said: “As policy experts and politicians conversant with our developmental aspirations, I expect nothing but the best from you.

“Your performance will be measured by your ability to generate new ideas, adapt quickly to emerging trends, and manage various interests and persuasions to advance Delta through the MORE agenda.

“This administration is in a hurry to accomplish more within a relatively short time. Hence, you must work with a sense of urgency, creativity, and innovation necessary for us to successfully execute our policies and programmes for the greater good of all.”

Oborevwori advised the Special Advisers to promote the mutual harmony among the various ethnic nationalities.

While warning against giving preferential treatment to people, he stressed the need for them to serve the people of the State irrespective of their ethnic nationality, party affiliation, socio-economic status, or educational background.

Charles Oniyere who responded on behalf of the appointees, expressed gratitude to the Governor for finding them worthy to serve.

He assured that they would remain irrevocably committed to the success of the administration’s M.O.R.E Agenda.