We will not accept substandard projects – AbdulRazaq

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has warned that the state government will not accept any project that falls below the standard advertised or paid for.





AbdulRazaq issued the warning in Ilorin on Wednesday at the official bids opening ceremony for the year 2023 FGN/UBEC/SUBEB projects.





The governor, while addressing victors of the bid opening, implored them not to leave any stone unturned but to ensure that all projects allotted to them meet up with the given standard.





Represented by his Deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, the governor stated that besides improving educational infrastructure, the government is also aimed at achieving huge socioeconomic benefits for the state.





“I believe that these projects will not only improve the level of basic education in the state, it will also give job opportunities to artisans who will work at the project sites.

“We will not in any way tolerate or accept any substandard projects from anybody or group. Ensure you deliver the best project you can,” he said.





He therefore implored contractors to patronise local artisans and suppliers in an attempt to deliver high-quality jobs.





AbdulRazaq also enjoined KWSUBEB to, as always, initiate every measure to ensure quality supervision and monitoring of the projects.





He pointed out that the pride of all developed countries of the world depends largely on the structure, status and achievement of their education sector.

According to him, that necessitates the need to put all machinery in place to bring the education level in Kwara to an enviable height.





The governor assured that his administration would continue to do everything humanly possible to bring back the memories of good times in Kwara.





The state Chairman of SUBEB, Prof. Shehu Adaramaja, said the project would not only improve the standard of basic education in Kwara, but would also give an opportunity for donors to complement the state goverment in providing educational infrastructure and other instructional materials.





Adaramaja appreciated the governor for his commitment to the payment of the SUBEB counterpart funds and the recent approval of the 2021 counterpart fund.