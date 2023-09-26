We expect peaceful Bayelsa poll— US Consulate-General

…Let the people’s will prevail on Nov 11—Diri

YENAGOA—The United States Consulate-General in Nigeria has said they were monitoring activities in Bayelsa State ahead of the November 11 governorship election and expect that it will be peaceful and credible.

The consulate’s Political/Economic Section Chief, Mr. Mike Ervin, stated this, yesterday during a courtesy visit to Governor Douye Diri at the Government House, Yenagoa.

Ervin said the delegation was in the state to monitor the activities because the United States was a partner of the Nigerian government in the conduct of elections.

He said: “As you well know, the United States is a fundamental partner of the Nigerian government in the conduct of elections. We are friends and we learn from one another when it comes to democracy and how democracy can thrive.

“We are also here to see how Bayelsa is experiencing democracy at work. We want to know how things are going in your state and to also give you our good wishes for a peaceful election. We expect that the democratic process reflects the will of the people come November 11.”

Responding, Governor Douye Diri said his administration was open to partnering the international community to advance democracy through free, fair and transparent electoral process in the state.

He said his expectation going into the November 11 election was that the will of the people will prevail and not truncated by unknown forces.

The Bayelsa helmsman noted that he is in the governorship contest not only because of the constitutional provision but that he wants his vision and plans for the state to materialise.