We can’t record growth, prosperity while terrorism thrives – Tinubu

Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said that no country would achieve national growth and prosperity unless terrorism is completely defeated.

Tinubu said this while hosting the United Nations Under-Secretary-General, Vladimir Voronkov on Thursday at the presidential Villa, Abuja.

The president said the UN needs to be “more practical” in supporting Nigeria in the fight against terrorism, adding that terrorism is a danger to democracy.

Mr Ajuri Ngelale, the presidential media aide, made this known in a statement.

“We appreciate all that you have been doing. We know that in the face of many demands and challenges, you can still do much better,” Ngelale, quoted Tinubu as saying.

“We can score you ‘A’ in collaboration but ‘B’ in physical support. You have to do more because terrorism is an effective danger to democracy; terrorism is also an effective danger to development.

“Growth and prosperity cannot be achieved until we banish terrorism. We have to equally look at other sides of the issue, and I have said it is the where, how, and when of terrorism.”

Speaking at the meeting, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar said poverty and injustice are some of the driving forces behind the insurgency.

“Nigeria continues to make significant investments in education and social security,” Tuggar said.

In his remarks, Voronkov said Nigeria already has a framework on prevention, mitigation, and reconciliation, while commending the efforts taken so far by the country in tackling terrorism.

“Of course, terrorism is part of the international agenda, and we had a successful meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussing how to enrich our agenda on international terrorism response,” he said.

“I can only mention that politically, and from the point of view of capacity building on activities for counter terrorism, Nigeria is one of the leading partners.”