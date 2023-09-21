Video: Senate committee visits Mohbad’s family

The Senate Committee on Entertainment Economy, led by its Chairman, Senator Elisha Abbo on Thursday paid a condolence visit to the late Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka ‘Mohbad’ family.

Abbo who was accompanied by Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh visited and commiserated with Mohbad’s mother as seen in photos now widely posted on social media.

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, in a controversial manner, sparking outrage on social media.

Following the singer’s death, #JusticeForMohbad rallies have been held across different locations in the country.

There are speculations linking Mohbad’s death to a rift with his former label boss, Azeez Fashola ‘Naira Marley’, and socialite Samson Erinfolami ‘Sam Larry’.

Recall that the Lagos State Police Command said it has commenced a full investigation into the death of the singer.

“Consequent upon the growing public concerns and the preliminary police review of the general circumstances surrounding the death of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba aka Mohbad, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, has directed the commencement of full-scale criminal investigation into the case,” the statement partly reads.