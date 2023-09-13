[Video] Moment Mohbad was laid to rest in Ikorodu

Nigerian rapper, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has been laid to rest in Ikorodu, Lagos state.

The 27-year-old singer died on Tuesday, September 12 with controversies rife about the cause of his death.

Some reports claimed that he had sought medical treatment for an ear infection but, after receiving an injection, he lost consciousnesses and failed to wake up.

While some others claimed that he died as a result of heart complication as a result of drugs.

Amid conflicting reports surrounding his death, the singer is reported to have been buried today, September 13, less than 24 hours after his tragic passing, according to Islamic rites.

Several clips on social media showed the burial procession as many wailed when his coffin was lowered to the ground.