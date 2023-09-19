[Video] Mohbad Special: Protest, DJ Splash spin-off, Lagos govt intervenes

By Damilola Ogunsakin

Hundreds of youths took to the streets of Abeokuta, Delta State and Lagos state on Tuesday in a peaceful protest to demand justice over the mysterious death of singer Mohbad, a former signee of Marlian Records label, who died on September 12 in Lagos at the age of 27.

The cause of Mohbad’s death, real name Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, a talented hip-hop act, remains unknown as controversies have continued to trail his passing.

His death has raised questions about the culture of thuggery, impunity and disregard for law, which have crept into Nigeria’s flourishing music industry.

Mohbad, who has since been buried, may have gone but his death has caused quite a storm in the entertainment industry, with a lot of people believing his exit was not natural.

In this video, Wisdom Udo talked about the controversies surrounding the singer’s death.