Video: Fans hold candlelight procession for Mohbad in Peckham

Some fans of Mohbad stormed the streets of Peckham, London on Wednesday night to hold a candle procession for the late singer.

The 27-year-old died on September 12 and was buried the following day.

Circumstances surrounding his death have continued to stir up controversies on social media.

On the streets in major cities in Nigeria, fans of the singer have held processions and rallies, demanding a thorough investigation of his sudden demise.

In Peckham, South London where Mohbad’s erstwhile record label boss, Naira Marley was brought up, fans gathered in honour of the late rapper.

They were seen singing the late rapper’s songs in a video trending on the internet.