Video: Davido, Falz join candlelight procession for late singer, Mohbad

Nigerian music stars, Davido and Falz have joined the candlelight procession in honour of the late rapper Mohbad currently ongoing in Lekki, Lagos.

Recall Davido had revealed he will be joining the procession a few days ago on his Instagram story.

In separate videos seen on social media, both artistes could be seen vigorously going about the candlelight procession to the delight of their fans who also came out to honour Mohbad.

As announced by the management of the late singer, the start point of the procession is Lekki Phase 1 Gate and ends with a tribute concert at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Mohbad died last Tuesday and was buried on Wednesday in Ikorodu, with his death attracting concerns and generating buzz on social media since last week.